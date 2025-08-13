'Thief rocked, police shocked': Thief’s fiery hack breaks lock in under 20 seconds | WATCH

Those days are gone when locks were enough to secure homes and valuables. Locks used to be hard to break, noisy, and time-consuming in the past. Now even the toughest locks can apparently be opened with ease with a trick. It is a method that came to light just a while back through a social media video. Astonishingly, an actual thief himself showed how it works, leaving everyone watching both frightened and worried about security at home.

Watch the video here:

A thief was seen in an Instagram video holding a syringe containing petrol or some other flammable liquid and a lighter. Then the unthinkable happened. He filled the keyhole and the top part of the lock with the liquid, waited for some seconds, and then lit the lighter and placed it inside the keyhole. As the fire burned within, it appeared to dissolve the components of the lock. And in a matter of seconds, with a simple push, the thief opened the broken lock.

The thief himself described the motive behind the clandestine method. He told that the plastic membrane employed in locks these days melts once the lock has been ignited with the aid of the flammable liquid. To some segment of internet users who viewed this video on social media, it was scary and made them concerned about their well-being.

The realisation that something intended to protect them and their property had raised fresh fears regarding security. One of the users wrote, “Kaun bolta hai india mai talent nai, agar China 2025 mai ji raha hai, tuh hamare country ke chor 3030 mai (Who says India is not talented, if China is living in 2025, then thieves from our country are in 3030).”

Another posted, "Haan sabko bata do taki jinko ni pata wo bhi ye karke k araam se taala khol de (Yeah, go ahead and tell everyone so that those who don't know can also do this and open locks)." Another user posted, "Thief Rocked, Police Shocked."