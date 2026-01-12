/‘Streets or ice rink’: Viral video captures chaos in Amsterdam as people struggle on icy roads – WATCH

Amid the freezing temperatures, while many places turn into a winter wonderland with snow-covered landscapes, Amsterdam streets have turned into chaos and laughter. A video of people struggling to walk, bike or even drive cars on the streets of the city in winter has gone viral on social media. The hilarious video captures the chaos on the city’s busy street that has been glazed with a layer of ice, turning it into a slippery ice rink.

The video shows pedestrians struggling to stand and walk, while the bikers are seen tumbling due to the ice on the street. Even the cars are seen skidding to the sidewalk as their tyres fail to get a grip on the freezing road. At the end of the video, a person is seen slipping on the street while lying, seemingly giving up.

The video has been widely circulated on social media platforms, gaining millions of views and inciting laughter among people with their hilarious reactions in the comments section.

“Amsterdam unlocked hard mode. Streets or ice rink—who brought skates today?” wrote a person resharing the video on X.

“There will never be something as funny as humans trying to walk on ice,” one social media user said. Another replied to them saying, “Until you are the one trying to do it. I swear, never again will I laugh, it’s a horrible feeling.”

One joked, “Bike skating is the newest sport in Amsterdam.” While a person said, “Get your skates on.” Another suggested, “Put socks outside shoes.”