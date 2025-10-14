/‘Plot twist no one asked for’: Meloni’s viral expressions at Gaza peace summit sparks buzz online | WATCH

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni once again stole the limelight after videos of her went viral from the Gaza Peace Summit in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm-el-Sheikh on Monday (Oct 13). Her expressions during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks and the brief exchange between US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer were caught on camera and widely shared on social media.

The summit, hosted by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, was held to mark the signing of the peace deal in Gaza. The event came after all 20 living Israeli hostages were released by Hamas in exchange for about 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 Gazans.

Addressing the gathering of world leaders, Shehbaz Sharif said, “Today again I am nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

While the remark drew applause from the leaders, Meloni’s reaction to the Pakistani PM’s comments was caught on camera, sparking a meme fest on social media.

“Meloni looked like she’d just witnessed a plot twist no one asked for. Shahbaz nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize? That’s like Pakistan nominating load-shedding for innovation. Peak global satire,” a user wrote on X. Another said, “They are trying so hard not to laugh!”

“Shehbaz’s ‘nomination’ and Meloni’s reaction turned the moment into pure comedy gold,” one user said.

In another viral clip, Meloni’s reaction during Trump’s brief handshake with Starmer also surfaced on social media.

During the summit, Trump said, “Where is the UK?”, to which Starmer raised his hand and approached Trump at the podium. After a handshake, he returned to his spot. The moment has been seen as a “snub” by social media users.