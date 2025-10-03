/'NASA is currently closed' - Space agency shuts down its website indefinitely | Details

In a strange turn of events, NASA has stopped updating its website, citing a lack of budget. The American space agency's page carried a message on Friday morning that read, "Due to the lapse in federal government funding, NASA is not updating this website." This came right before 3I/Atlas was flying by Mars, and the Reconnaissance Orbiter was expected to take the best pictures of the comet, revealing its true nature. Notably, the Trump administration has slashed NASA's budget for the year 2026. This has enraged scientists and astronomers who say that this will push back NASA's space missions and plans to go to the Moon and Mars. Another message on NASA's page reads, "NASA is currently closed due to a lapse in government funding.

Employees can visit nasa.gov/shutdown for additional information." Clicking on the link takes you to another page, where it further states, "NASA Operating Status: NASA is currently CLOSED due to a lapse in Government funding." It also reads “NASA Shutdown Information” in bold, hinting that this page will carry developments regarding the closure of the website.