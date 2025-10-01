/NASA budget cuts could cause 'an astronaut death', whistleblowers warn - 'Safety issues everywhere'

A NASA report released by the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation has whistleblowers warning that all is not well at the space agency, and the current circumstances can also lead to the death of an astronaut in the near future. The 21-page report states that officials at NASA are keeping things secret, and there are no open channels of communication. The space agency is reportedly in the grips of fear, which is preventing workers from reporting safety issues. All this has stemmed from the budget cuts for 2026-27 proposed by the Trump administration. A person told the committee that the dire conditions at NASA could even lead to an astronaut dying because of ignored safety issues. The committee has clearly stated that the budget cuts are unapproved, as any such measures need to be approved by Congress as well. Also Read: Is NASA nuking an asteroid? Real-life Armageddon could happen by 2031 | Details

NASA budget cuts threaten astronaut safety because of an environment of fear

The committee slammed the White House and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for creating such an environment where people are fearful of speaking up amid the budget cuts, which it says have been illegally enforced. Notably, the Trump administration earlier announced that the NASA budget for next year will be slashed from $24.8 billion to $18.8 billion. According to the plan, science projects will see a reduction of 33% budget and a 47 per cent cut in NASA projects. Nearly 32 per cent of the agency's workforce will also be laid off. The scientific community has been up in arms since the May announcement, which they say will immensely affect America's endeavour to lead the space race.

The whistleblowers state in the report that the new policies at NASA are breaking the agency's rules and endangering its mission. The NASA staffers told the committee leadership that they have been told to follow only the unapproved 2026 budget (PBR), and nothing outside of it counts. This led them to speak up since this means putting space missions at risk and endangering spaceflights with astronauts. "I see safety issues around us all the time," one witness stated in the report. Another NASA employee raised concerns that "we're going to see an astronaut death within a few years."