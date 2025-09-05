/'Let me state clearly...': Ajit Pawar clarifies after viral video shows him 'rebuking' female IPS officer.

After a viral video claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was shouting at a female IPS officer, the minister clarified his stance on the matter, saying that he has immense respect for the police force.



"My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further," Pawar wrote on X.

"I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage and I value the rule of law above all. I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law," he added.