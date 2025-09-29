/'Everyone’s mother dies': Bank employee exposes zonal head's extreme toxicity at work

Toxic workplaces do not come as a shock anymore. People have gotten used to an indifferent attitude at their offices, but some incidents still manage to shock us to our very core. A public sector bank employee has filed a complaint against a zonal head, alleging “inhuman and toxic behaviour". A screenshot of an internal email has gone viral, carrying details of the person's “inhuman, unprofessional and toxic" actions. The subject line of the mail is titled, “Complaint Regarding Inhuman and Toxic Behaviour by Zonal Head, Chennai – Request for Immediate Action." It accuses RS Ajith, the Zonal Head of Chennai, of creating an environment of "fear and oppression" and saying horrible things when the staff reached out for personal emergencies.

In one case, a branch head applied for leave after his mother’s death. The zonal head rejected his leave request and allegedly told him, “Everyone’s mother dies. Don’t be dramatic, be practical. Join immediately, or I will mark LWP (Leave Without Pay)." The complaint further reads, “He has created an environment of fear and oppression, treating officers and branch heads as if they were his slaves or servants rather than professionals." The person accused him of “dictatorial, abusive and insensitive" behaviour during critical family emergencies. Also Read: Woman flies from UP to Karnataka for 'final round of interview', company ghosts her

Denied leave to staff member whose mother passed away, another whose daughter was in hospital

The branch head, whose leave was denied after his mother's demise, was at the receiving end of the zonal head's cruel retaliation when his mother was in the ICU. He asked him when he would be returning to duty before approving his leave. RS Ajith also allegedly told another branch head whose one-year-old daughter was in the hospital, “Are you a doctor? Why are you at the hospital? Go to the office immediately, else I will mark LWP." A staff member's wife had to be hospitalised in an emergency due to a life-threatening gynaecological condition, to which the zonal head reacted in a shockingly crude way while dismissing his request. The screenshot of the viral email does not clearly show what he said.

Neither UCO Bank nor the Chennai zonal office have addressed the allegations. Meanwhile, the internet is furious at the zonal head's actions, with some accusing higher bosses of forcing other managers to behave in this manner. “Do you think all these Zonal Heads are behaving like this based on their own perceptions. Definitely not. They are showing the colours of what top management requires from the Zonal Heads. There will be no use of writing plea mails to the MD. The ZHs are doing as per the MDs’ wish only," a person wrote.