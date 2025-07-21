/'Coldplay Canoodlers' inspired game? Here's how to play Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot 'kiss cam' moment video game

After Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were seen getting cosy with each other during a Coldplay concert, it not only shocked the internet but also inspired an individual to code a quirky point-and-click game. The captured moment of both spread like wildfire across social media platforms, prompting the netizens to label them the “Coldplay Canoodlers.” Meanwhile, along with the footage going viral, the clip has also turned into a video game.

According to a report in NDTV, the game is the brainchild of Jonathan Mann, who is popular for a daily songwriting streak on YouTube that lasted over a decade. The game has been coded in such a way that it tasks players with scanning and locating the infamous couple after pixelating the concert crowd. After the couple is spotted, the original clip's audio will play.

How to play the game?

Jonathan Mann has applied AI and “vibe coded” the game in which you will have to play as the camera operator tasked with finding the CEO and the HR chief canoodling in the crowd. When you successfully locate the couple, you earn 10 points each time. However, the game has not become commercial yet on any platform.

The game has surprised several people around the world. Meanwhile, Astronomer came up with a formal statement on social media platform X (formerly know as Twitter), saying, “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”