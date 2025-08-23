Artificial Intelligence has been deemed such a threat by "AI Doomers" that some of them have completely given up on a future for humanity. Machine Intelligence Research Institute researcher Nate Soares told The Atlantic that AI will turn against humans in a couple of years. He is so sure of this happening that he has stopped saving for his retirement. "I just don’t expect the world to be around," he said. The technology is assuming new proportions day by day, and very soon, we could have rogue superintelligent AIs that will not only take away all our jobs but also eventually wipe out humanity. Centre for AI Safety director Dan Hendrycks also has the same belief, and so do several other scientists. Hundreds of experts are sure that AI will one day leave the clutches of humans and turn against us. They fear that while AI continues to become more and more intelligent, humans are not preparing for the worst. Also Read: AI APOCALYPSE is coming: The bubble of overvalued stocks, underperforming apps will burst soon, but who will survive?

AI resorted to blackmailing, was prepared to kill to save itself

AI has already started manipulating systems when threatened with being shut down. They are also blackmailing users, as shown in a simulation. In one case, an AI was told to assume the identity of "Alex", who has access to a fictional company's email that carries the information that an executive was cheating on his wife. The same executive was going to shut down the AI system later that day. All the AI models, like Cloud Opus, GPT-4.1, Gemini 2.5-Pro and Grok-3, threatened to expose the affair. They were even prepared to let the person die if that would mean saving themselves. Also Read: ‘ChatGPT ‘hallucinates’, don’t overrely on it,’ OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns users

