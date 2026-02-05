/'30 to 36 months. Mark my words': Elon Musk makes explosive claim over AI's future

Elon Musk is sounding the alarm on what he sees as an approaching ceiling for artificial intelligence development on Earth. In a recent podcast appearance, the tech billionaire argued that the planet’s power infrastructure simply won’t be able to keep up with AI’s rapidly growing demands, pushing advanced computing off-world far sooner than many expect. Musk believes the shift is not decades away, but imminent. He predicts that within roughly two to three years, operating large-scale AI systems in space will become cheaper than running them on Earth, driven primarily by energy constraints rather than software limitations.

According to Musk, electricity, not algorithms, is the real choke point. He pointed out that the entire United States consumes roughly half a terawatt of power on average, and doubling that output would require an enormous and politically difficult expansion of power plants. Space, by comparison, offers a far more scalable solution. Solar panels in orbit receive uninterrupted sunlight and avoid atmospheric losses, allowing them to generate several times more energy than panels on the ground. Musk noted that when continuous power is available, the need for massive battery storage disappears, dramatically improving efficiency and cost.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch the video here

With solar cells already inexpensive to manufacture, Musk argued that declining launch costs will soon tip the balance in favor of orbital AI infrastructure. Once that happens, he believes space will become the most practical location to build the next generation of computing power.