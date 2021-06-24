PUBG Mobile India in hot water for sharing data with Chinese servers

The introduction of Battlegrounds Mobile India's early access before the release of the final edition received a positive response from the Indian public.



Within a single day, the game had topped a million downloads. However, there have been various controversies over the game up to this point.



As the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to take a few more days, several quarters of the country have urged that the game should be banned.



According to a revelation by IGN India, Battle Ground Mobile India was exchanging data with Chinese servers as well as some other non-local servers.



According to the report, Battleground Mobile India was linked to several IP addresses, including one belonging to China Mobile Communications Corporation, a Chinese state-owned cellular operator based in Beijing.



The mobile app, according to the company, sends data to servers in Hong Kong, Moscow, the United States, and Mumbai.



The game's makers Krafton said it will continue to closely monitor and protect any data being transferred to "unexpected and restricted IP addresses".