/No driver, no problem: Abu Dhabi debuts AI-based self-driving delivery cars

Abu Dhabi has taken a major step toward futuristic logistics. The nation has rolled out its first pilot for autonomous delivery vehicles. On Monday (Sep 15), the emirate's Smart and Autonomous Systems Council issued the very first licence plate for a self-driving delivery vehicle. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Welcome to the future: AI-based self-delivery vehicles become a reality in Abu Dhabi

According to reports, the futuristic autonomous delivery vehicles have started rolling out in Abhi Dabhi. The vehicle is built by Autogo — a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based K2. It will operate in partnership with EMX, the logistics arm of Emirates Post, 7X.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the vehicles rely on artificial intelligence and smart mobility systems to navigate city streets, carry out deliveries, and operate without human drivers.

The pilot programme has begun in Masdar City, with plans to expand the full-scale commercial service across the capital gradually.

Sustainability goals

Officials say the initiative is part of Abu Dhabi's broader target to make a 25 per cent of all trips in the emirate smart and sustainable by 2040. The city has already trialled autonomous taxis in selected areas.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Mobility, said the launch is more than a technical test. "This project is not just a technical trial but part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen smart logistics, leverage advanced technologies to reduce emissions and congestion, and improve quality of life in our cities," he said.