/Gotham City to India! BE 6 'Batman Edition' launched with only 300 EV cars

Mahindra, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), has introduced the BE 6 Batman Edition, a special-run electric SUV based on the BE 6 platform. Limited to 300 units, the model marks a crossover between automotive design and cinematic culture, drawing inspiration from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy.

The BE 6 Batman Edition is built on the Pack Three 79 kWh variant and features both exterior and interior design cues referencing the Batman legacy. Externally, the SUV carries a custom satin black finish with Batman decals on the doors, R20 alloy wheels, and gold-painted suspension and brake callipers. The Bat emblem from The Dark Knight Trilogy is integrated across hub caps, body panels, rear bumper, glass areas, and the infinity roof. The model also includes themed carpet lamps projecting the Bat symbol and a rear badge highlighting the BE 6 × The Dark Knight collaboration.

Inside, the cabin follows a similar theme with a brushed gold Batman Edition plaque on the dashboard, numbered for exclusivity. The interior uses suede and leather upholstery with gold accent stitching, while the Bat emblem is placed on the seats, boost button, dashboard panel, and infotainment system’s welcome animation. Other details include a gold-accented steering wheel, electronic parking brake, and a customised key fob.

Mahindra’s Chief Design and Creative Officer, Pratap Bose, said the project aimed to make the Batman Edition feel like “owning a piece of cinematic history.” Vikram Sharma, Senior Vice President at WBDGCP, described Batman as representing “innovation, resilience, and drive,” noting that the collaboration brings those qualities into the EV space. Anand Singh, Senior Director at Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia, highlighted India’s strong Batman fan base and its growing demand for electric mobility.

Bookings for the BE 6 Batman Edition open on 23 August 2025, with deliveries scheduled to begin on 20 September 2025, aligning with International Batman Day. With only 300 units available, the edition is positioned as a collector-focused release that combines pop culture with the shift towards electric transport in India.