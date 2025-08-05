/Elon Musk says Tesla may soon allow video games in self-driving cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that Tesla drivers may soon be able to play video games while the car is in Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode. The feature, which is still under development, could launch in the next three to six months; it will depend on regulatory approvals.

He wrote it on X, responding to a user who asked when the feature would arrive. He said the timeline would vary based on where the driver lives. “Probably 3 to 6 months, depending on regulatory approval in your city and state,” Musk posted.

Gaming during rides? Tesla wants cars to entertain too

The new gaming feature will only be available when the FSD system is fully engaged. Tesla is working to ensure the feature meets all safety standards and follows local traffic laws. This update is part of Tesla’s broader push to turn its vehicles into entertainment hubs. Tesla cars already include music streaming and video apps. Now, Musk wants to add interactive games to the mix, letting drivers or passengers play games during long rides, traffic jams, or even while the car is parked.

“Beyond just transportation, a Tesla will soon be more like a smart living room on wheels,” Musk said in a past statement about future in-car experiences.

Robotaxis in Chicago?

He also wrote that Tesla’s Robotaxi service could launch in cities where Alphabet’s Waymo is already active. When asked online about launching in Chicago, He replied, “Tesla will operate there as soon as we reaffirm safety testing in that locale and receive a license to operate.”

This means Tesla’s autonomous ride-hailing service may go live in more cities soon, if local laws allow it.