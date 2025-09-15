/Elon Musk's Starlink service restored after major outage hits over 43,000 users in US

The internet service of Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, has been restored after it suffered a widespread service outage on Monday morning, according to tracking website Downdetector.com. Reports of Starlink disruptions in the US dropped below 1,000 by 1:15 a.m. ET (0515 GMT), down sharply from a peak of over 43,000 earlier, Downdetector said. The status of outage updates was reported from multiple sources.

Earlier, the company website came up with a message that Starlink is experiencing a service outage. “Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating,” a message posted on the company’s website read. As per the outage tracking website Downdetector, over 43,000 users in the United States were affected by 12:35 a.m. ET.

Starlink's use in remote areas and conflict zones

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Starlink provides internet services via a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, which is used in remote areas and conflict zones globally. Basically, it is operated by SpaceX of Elon Musk. This internet system is widely used in rural and remote areas that lack traditional infrastructure, and it has also played a significant role in conflict zones, causing disruption in communications networks.

Over 40,000 users flagged internet disruptions on Downdetector, which noted the outage was largely concentrated in US cities such as Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington.

A comparable disruption had occurred in July, when Starlink issued an apology after thousands were left without service for several hours. “We understand how important connectivity is and apologise for the disruption,” the company’s official X account wrote on 24 July.