Apple TV+ Subscription: Free trial will now last longer

Apple TV+ may not be a direct competitor of likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime etc. but it has carved a niche and some of its shows are getting rave reviews. For those of us who were worried about Apple TV+ free trial ending, here is the good news. Apple TV+ free trial subscription may now get extended.

Apple TV+ had previously offered 1-year free subscription. The streaming service started on November 1, 2019. That means the trial will end on the last day of October 2020. But Apple TV+ free trial will now last till Feb 2021.

As per Rene Ritchie and 9to5Mac, the extension of Apple TV+ subscription will now be offered. Apple is expected to send notifications soon.

However, in order to be eligible for the extension of subscription, you should have signed up for Apple TV+ between November 2020 and January 2020.

However, Apple TV+ free trial is still available to those who buy a new Apple device.