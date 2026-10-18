/Apple iPhone 18 price in India may cross Rs 1 lakh: expected launch date, A20 chip and features

Apple could make its next standard iPhone considerably more expensive. The iPhone 18 is reportedly being prepared for a March 2027 launch, with leaked estimates suggesting a starting price of between Rs 1,10,990 and Rs 1,19,990 in India.

If accurate, that would make it the most expensive standard iPhone yet. The iPhone 17 launched at Rs 79,900 for its 256GB variant, although its current official price has risen to Rs 99,900, according to the supplied information.

Apple has not confirmed the iPhone 18's launch date, price or specifications. All details remain based on reports and leaks.

iPhone 18 launch timeline and expected price

Reports suggest Apple could launch the standard iPhone 18 alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 in March 2027. Production of the phone is reportedly expected to begin towards the end of November 2026. The leaked India price range of Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh would put the phone above the iPhone 17's original launch price. However, the final price could differ when Apple makes an official announcement.

A20 chip and 120Hz OLED display expected

The iPhone 18 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This would support smoother scrolling and animations. The phone could also use Apple's rumoured A20 chip, reportedly built using a 2-nanometre manufacturing process. The new processor could improve performance and power efficiency, although Apple has not confirmed its specifications. Some leaks also point to a smaller Dynamic Island, but it remains unclear whether that change would reach the standard model.

How much RAM could the iPhone 18 offer?

Memory estimates remain divided. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reportedly suggested 9GB of RAM, while Jeff Pu expects 12GB.