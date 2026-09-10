/Apple hikes iPhone prices in India: Check new prices for iPhone 17, Air and 18 Pro

Apple has delivered an unwelcome surprise for Indian iPhone buyers: prices have jumped across almost its entire range following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series.

The iPhone 18 Pro now starts at Rs 1,64,900, up Rs 30,000 from the iPhone 17 Pro. That is a 22% increase. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900, up 20% from its predecessor.

Even older models have become more expensive, making the latest Apple launch particularly significant for Indian consumers.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

iPhone 17, 17e and 16 also get pricier

The 256GB iPhone 17 now costs Rs 99,900, compared with Rs 82,900 previously. Its 512GB version rises to Rs 1,24,900.

The iPhone 17e is now listed from Rs 64,900 for 256GB, while the iPhone Air starts at Rs 1,19,900.

Trending Stories

The biggest percentage increase is on the 1TB iPhone Air, which has risen from Rs 1,59,900 to Rs 2,24,900 a 40.6% jump.

Why are iPhones getting so expensive?

Counterpoint Research's Tarun Pathak said India's increases are much steeper than the roughly 8-10% global trend. He pointed to higher memory costs, a weaker rupee and increased domestic production costs. The first foldable iPhone also enters India at a premium. The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900, with the top 2TB version reaching Rs 4,49,900. Counterpoint's Varun Mishra said the Duo's pricing is relatively competitive against rival foldables, but production could limit availability.

What this means for Indian buyers