Apple embraces USB-C, replaces Lightning connector after years of pushback

Accepting the diktat by the European Union (EU), Apple on Tuesday (September 12) during its annual 'Wonderlust' event, announced its new iPhone lineup was returning to a universal charging port.

"USB-C has become a universally accepted standard. So we're bringing USB-C to iPhone 15," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of iPhone Marketing at a launch event.

"Now the same cable can charge Mac, iPad, iPhone, and even the new AirPods Pro with USB-C on the case," the company added.

Up until now, users were charging their iPhones using the company's proprietary Lightning Port technology while Android-based devices used USB-C chargers.

However, it was in October last year that the EU Parliament approved new rules that make sure a universal charging port is introduced for all electronic gadgets (mobile phones, tablets, cameras, e-readers, earbuds and other devices) by 2024.

The ruling was prompted after complaints from both iPhone and Android users had the same theme of having to switch to different chargers whenever changing devices.

What did Apple launch?

During Tuesday's event, Apple announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, sporting 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, which will be powered by the A16 Bionic chip. The main focus once again remained the camera of the new device.

According to Apple executives, the main camera is 48-megapixels and uses pixel binning to combine images into a high-resolution 24-megapixel image. The camera also uses machine learning language to automatically shift the camera into portrait mode.

Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will officially launch on September 22nd. While the iPhone 15 starts at $799, its advanced cousin, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899.

During the event, Apple also announced Watch Series 9 and the second generation of Watch Ultra, sporting the same dimensions as their predecessors.

The latest watches get the next-generation S9 chip, capable of better animations and effects. It is the first processor upgrade since Apple released the Series 6 line in 2020.

