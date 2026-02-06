/WPL 2026 | WATCH - RCB's winning hit creates confusion before lifting second title

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title after beating Delhi Capitals on Thursday (Feb 5) by 6 wickets in Vadodara but the win didn't come without some drama. Needing four to win off last four balls, RCB's Radha Yadav hit a four but as soon as she hit the ball, DC wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee, inadvertently, dislodged one of the bails. The ball, nontheless, travelled to boundary as RCB chased down 204-run target. There was some confusion regarding the status of ball and the match, but the umpires awarded the win to RCB after checking if the batter was hit-wicket or not, which she wasn't.

WPL 2026: RCB winning hit becomes contentious

RCB needed 10 runs off the final six balls with Radha Yadav and Nadine de Klerk batting and Sree Charani with the ball in hand. The bowler gave away two singles on the first two balls, making it 8 off 4 and giving a faint hope to Delhi. The hope, however, soon dashed as Radha smashed two back-to-back boundaries. The second boundary, however, took a bit of time to be awarded after the stumps were disturbed. Have a look at the video of the moment below:

DC fail to break final jinx fourth time in a row

Playing in their fourth consecutive WPL final, DC did well with the bat and scored 203/4 in 20 overs - the highest total in a Women's Premier League (WPL) final. For DC, skipper Jemimah Rodrigues scores a brilliant 55 off 37 and Laura Wolvaardt (44 unbeaten off 25) as well as Chinelle Henry (35 not out off 15) played brillliant cameos as well.