WPL 2024, UPW vs GG Match Preview: Bottom-ranked teams lock horns in Bengaluru

Match 8 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 edition will see the UP Warriorz (UPW) take on the winless Gujarat Giants (GG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday evening (March 1). It is a clash of the two bottom-ranked sides. Thus, two desperate teams will be eager to climb up the ladder in the table and expect the match to go down to the wire.

For UPW, they started their campaign with a nervy loss to the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW) before going down to the Delhi Capitals (DCW) convincingly. They, however, have revamped their run with a seven-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). On the other hand, Giants have remained below-par, as was the case for them in the inaugural edition.

Giants were completely outplayed by RCB as well as the MI camp. Their batting have been a big issue, posting below-par scores, whereas they have also not taken ten wickets combined in the two games played. Thus, they need a whole lot to click for them to grab some points this evening.