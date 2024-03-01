WPL 2024, UPW vs GG Match Preview: Bottom-ranked teams lock horns in Bengaluru
WPL 2024: In match 8, the UP Warriorz will take on the winless Gujarat Giants (GG) in Bengaluru. Here is the match preview:
Match 8 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 edition will see the UP Warriorz (UPW) take on the winless Gujarat Giants (GG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday evening (March 1). It is a clash of the two bottom-ranked sides. Thus, two desperate teams will be eager to climb up the ladder in the table and expect the match to go down to the wire.
For UPW, they started their campaign with a nervy loss to the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW) before going down to the Delhi Capitals (DCW) convincingly. They, however, have revamped their run with a seven-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). On the other hand, Giants have remained below-par, as was the case for them in the inaugural edition.
Giants were completely outplayed by RCB as well as the MI camp. Their batting have been a big issue, posting below-par scores, whereas they have also not taken ten wickets combined in the two games played. Thus, they need a whole lot to click for them to grab some points this evening.
Match preview and result prediction: Chasing has been the flavour of the season so far. However, Thursday evening's game saw DC defend a big score versus RCB. Overall, the pitch will aid the new bowlers in the first innings but is expected to ease out as the game progresses. Thus, chasing will be fancied by both sides. For UP, who are doing marginally better than GG, they will depend on Kiran Navgire's form and their bowling attack, who have been reasonable, to earn two back-to-back wins. Nonetheless, a desperate side like GG can be a slippery opponent for Alyssa Healy's side. Expect the chasing side to get past the line in a moderate-scoring encounter.