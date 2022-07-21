World Athletic C'ship: When will Indian star Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event take place?

The Indian athletes are focused on their preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 edition, to be held in Birmingham from June 22. Before that, many are also competing in the ongoing World Athletics Championships, which is taking place in Eugene.

Ever since the World Athletics Meet kicked off on July 15, the ardent Indian fans have been eagerly waiting to see the country's young superstar Neeraj Chopra in action. Neeraj will be taking part in his javelin throw event on the 8th day of the marquee event.

The Tokyo Olympic gold-medallist will take the field on July 22 (July 21 in the USA). His qualification round will be held at 5:35 AM IST on Friday (July 22). Given his red-hot form, the qualifying round should be a cakewalk for the 24-year-old. If he qualifies for the final, it will be held on July 24 (i.e. July 23 in USA) and that will start from 7:05 AM IST. Overall, he should be in action twice and also end up with a medal.

Neeraj has been on a medal-winning spree since his gold in Tokyo 2020. In the 2022 edition, the young star ended with a silver medal (courtesy of a throw of 89.30m) in the Paavo Nurmi Games and followed it up with another glittering performance at Stockholm Diamond League with a historic 89.94 metres throw to once again end second (silver). This time around, he will certainly aim for gold. Apart from him, even Rohit Yadav will be part of the qualification round. He will also return on Sunday if he reaches the final.