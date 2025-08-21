/WION Exclusive: How a childhood defeat to a girl sparked Payas Jain's love for table tennis

For 20-year-old Payas Jain, one of India’s brightest table tennis talents, the story began in Delhi when he was just six years old. Both his parents (Shweta Jain and Jinendra Jain) were national-level players, and their passion for the game rubbed off on him. At first, he picked up the paddle simply to have fun, shuttling between school and tournaments. But everything changed after he lost a match to a girl. “That loss hurt my ego,” he recalled in an exclusive conversation with WION. “I started playing table tennis just to beat her. Slowly, my interest got better and better, and the rest is history.”

What began as a child’s determination soon transformed into a professional ambition. With unwavering support from his parents and coach (Aman Balgu), Payas had access to trainers, physios, and mental coaches early in his journey — a privilege he doesn’t take for granted. Looking back, he calls his career “a nine out of ten,” not because it has been easy, but because he has always embraced the challenge of evolving his game. “Every year, I need to improve, to change my tactics, my strategy, my physical work. It’s difficult, but it’s also what I love about this sport.”

Table Tennis is like playing football and chess at the same time

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ask Payas about training, and his response is striking. “Table tennis is the fastest sport in the world. You get just 0.002 seconds. It’s like football and chess at the same time — you have to be fast, but also think.” His regimen isn’t just about reflexes or stamina. It’s as much mental as it is physical. Between points, he focuses on breathing, analysing opponents, and adjusting strategies in those precious ten seconds before play resumes. “You cannot make decisions while playing. Everything has to be done before. That’s why I train my mind as much as my body.”