Meet Kiran Navgire - India women's batter scores fastest women's T20 hundred off 34 balls | WATCH

India women's player Kiran Navgire has smashed the record of fastest hundred in all women's T20s. Navgire, who is not part of India's squad in ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, scored a 34-ball hundred during her innings for 35-ball 106 not out during a domestic Women's T20 match between Maharashtra and Punjab on Friday (Oct 17). She eclipsed New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine's record of 36-ball hundred which had also came in a domestic match in NZ in January 2021 when Devine scored 38-ball 108 not out. With her 34-ball ton, Navgire also broke Rohit Sharma's record of 35-ball hundred for India in T20Is.

Kiran Navgire decimates Punjab

In the match, Navgire's innings proved so sparky that Maharashtra chased down a 111-run target in exactly eight overs. Navgire scored 106 of 113 runs scored by Maharashtra with 14 fours and seven sixes. The 113 runs scored by Maharashtra are now the lowest scored in a chase which includes a hundred. Navgire's strike rate during the match was 302.86 - the only instance where a women's T20 hundred has a 300-plus strike rate.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Kiran Navagire?

Navagire hails from Mire in Maharshtra's Solapur district and first rose to prominence in 2022 during the Women's T20 trophy where she smashed 35 sixes for Nagaland. She's also the first Indian woman to score 150-plus score in T20 match during her 76-ball 162 innings. He performance got her a call up to India's T20I side in 2022 when she made her debut against England.