'When you keep juggling players...': Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Virat Kohli for dropping Suryakumar Yadav

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has not minced his words as he questioned Team India's decision to leave out Suryakumar Yadav from the playing XI in the third T20I against England on Tuesday. The Eoin Morgan-led side won the match by eight wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the series with most of the Indian batsmen failing to make a mark in the crucial game.

Suryakumar was left out as vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the first two T20Is, came back to the playing XI. However, Gambhir has been left frustrated by the constant chopping and changing and wants the team to back the Mumbai Indians batsman.

"It amazes me, seven months before the World Cup he starts preparing for World Cup, and probably after the World Cup he will start preparing for the next World Cup. It really doesn`t matter, the kind of form you are in matters," ESPNcricinfo quoted Gambhir was as saying.

"Imagine if there is an injury issue, what have you seen of Suryakumar Yadav, what have you seen of Suryakumar Yadav in international cricket. I hope nobody gets injured but if there is an injury case and somebody needs to bat at number 4 and number 5," he further said.

"For example, there has to be a replacement for Shreyas Iyer, who are you going to go for. So at least look at someone whom you have got into the setup. Probably give him that opportunity in three or four games and see where he stands," Gambhir added.

The former opener further said that India create their own problems by juggling the playing XI a lot while adding that dropping players constantly will only increase their problems.

"We create a problem for our own self because we juggle a lot. In every game, there is some change or the other. Look at what England has done in this third T20I, they have not changed their batting order. So if you create problems for yourself, you would keep talking about problems of plenty," said Gambhir.

"India will never be short of talent, there will always be players coming through because we have got such a great structure, we have got such a great franchise cricket a tournament like IPL. But when you keep juggling players, keep dropping players you will create problems for yourself," he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli played a blistering knock of unbeaten 77 to help India reach 156/6 in 20 overs. However, Jos Buttler masterclass helped England chase the target with eight wickets in hands with the England glovesman remaining unbeaten on 83 and Jonny Bairstow on 40.

Both India and England will meet in the fourth T20I on Thursday which will be played at the same venue.