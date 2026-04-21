/F1 tweaks rules following drivers' discontentment and safety concerns

Formula 1 has agreed to tweak the changes brought into the ongoing season after several drivers, including four-time champion Max Verstappen, raised concerns. The new rule changes are expected to be formalised in before the next round in Miami on May 3. The F1 management, which includes team principals and their chief executives, the power unit manufacturers and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, agreed to the rule changes on Monday (Apr 20) after multiple rounds of talks following last round in Japan. The rule tweaks address the most important of drivers' concern regarding the 50-50 power split between the electrical energy and internal combustion engine. It also paid heed to safety concerns which were raised following a crash of Oliver Bearman in Japanese Grand Prix because of speed difference.