/WATCH: Rohit Sharma gears up in nets ahead of IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma has sparked excitement among fans after a training video went viral before IPL 2026. In the clip, the former India captain is seen batting aggressively during a practice match in the nets. In one instance, Rohit tried a strong pull shot, but the ball took the top edge and went high in the air before being caught by a fielder, drawing reactions from teammates.

The five-time champions started their IPL 2026 pre-season training on Monday, marking their first session ahead of the tournament. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene led the session, alongside bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, while fielding coach Carl Hopkinson was also present.

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The first group of players to report to the camp included Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar. The rest of the squad is expected to join the training camp over the next few days.

Mumbai Indians will play their first match of IPL 2026 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Mar 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

In IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma played a key role as Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs. After stepping down as captain, he played under Hardik Pandya and was often used as an Impact Player. He finished the season with 418 runs in 15 matches.