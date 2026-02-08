/WATCH | Messi nets first goal of 2026 in Inter Miami vs Barcelona SC

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of 2026 as Inter Miami took the lead in a pre-season friendly against Barcelona Sporting Club in Ecuador on Saturday (Feb 7). Messi found the net in the 31st minute after beating three defenders, putting Miami ahead 1-0 at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha. The goal means the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has now scored in 22 consecutive calendar years. Inter Miami could not hold on to the win, though, as Tomas Martinez scored late to earn Barcelona a 2-2 draw.

Also Read - Lamine Yamal among goals for Barcelona but pace, passing disappoints coach Hansi Flick

Watch the goal below:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After a season in which Messi won the MLS MVP for the second year in a row, he scored goals in almost every way possible. He tallied the second-most goal contributions in league history with 29 goals and 19 assists. He also became just the second player, along with Sebastian Giovinco, to lead the league in both goals and assists.

Also Read - MCA to felicitate Ayush Mhatre, Abhigyan Kundu after U19 World Cup success

As Messi gets ready for the 2026 season with Miami and prepares to captain Argentina at the World Cup, it’s clear he still has the energy and skill to trouble defenders across the league. With Miami set to move into their new home, Miami Freedom Park, in April, the future looks bright for the Herons.