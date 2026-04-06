/Watch: Magnus Carlsen’s selfie moment with opponent ends in surprise twist

A brief moment before the game between Alua Nurman and Magnus Carlsen became a talking point during round two of the Grenke Chess Freestyle Open in Karlsruhe, Germany. Before the match, the 18-year-old Woman Grandmaster, facing the world No. 1, seized the moment by asking for a selfie. Carlsen, ahead of the game, agreed and even posed with a smile, giving her a special memory ahead of a challenging match. However, things changed shortly after. Just as the game was about to start, Carlsen stepped away and returned with an arbiter, asking that Nurman’s phone be removed from the playing area. While it seemed sudden, the request followed tournament rules.

As per FIDE regulations, players are not allowed to keep mobile phones or electronic devices in the playing hall unless permitted by an arbiter. This rule helps prevent cheating and even having such a device can lead to a violation.

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This is not the first time Carlsen has been careful about such rules. In a previous edition of the event, Etienne Bacrot had asked him for a selfie before their game. At that time, Carlsen called an arbiter to ensure Bacrot removed his wristwatch, which can also be restricted depending on tournament rules.

Despite the brief interruption, Carlsen quickly regained focus and continued his strong form in Karlsruhe, later defeating Maxime Lagarde in the next round.