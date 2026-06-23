/WATCH | Former India captain Rohit Sharma conferred with Padma Shri for outstanding contribution to Indian cricket

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been conferred with the Padma Shri in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket over the past decades. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday (June 23) evening. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India's men's team clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados and the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

Sharma is one of the most prolific batters in ODI history, scoring 11,720 runs in 285 matches at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 92.97. He holds several world records, including the highest individual ODI score of 264 and three double centuries. Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 and represented India in 67 matches, amassing 4,301 runs. His Test career includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 212 against South Africa in 2019.

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Making his T20I debut in 2007, Rohit scored 4,231 runs in 159 matches and retired as the format’s leading run-scorer in 2024. He won two T20 World Cups with India, first as a player in 2007 and later as captain in 2024. In 2024, Rohit became the first men’s cricketer to feature in more than 150 T20 Internationals before announcing his retirement from the format following India’s T20 World Cup triumph.