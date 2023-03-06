WATCH: 3 wickets in an over! Kim Grath shines with the ball in UPW vs GG WPL 2023 tie

Uttar Pradesh Warriorz (UPW) took on Gujarat Giants (GG) in the third game of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 edition on Sunday evening (March 05), at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Batting first, the Sneh Rana-led side made a challenging 169 for 6 and reduced the opposition to 105 for 7. However, Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone's stunning 70-run unbeaten eighth-wicket stand propelled their side to a memorable three-wicket win to open their campaign in style.

The equation was 53 required off the last 18 deliveries for Ecclestone-Harris before the pair's onslaught stunned GG as they lost their second game in a row, on successive days. The momentum changed with the 18th over, where Ecclestone-Harris took on Kim Grath -- who returned with a stunning 5 for 36 -- and churned out 20 runs. While Grath couldn't end her spell on a high, she ran through UPW's top order and removed Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahila McGrath and Simran Shaikh. Her first three scalps came in the third over whereas she accounted for her last two wickets in the 13th over. Here's a video of Grath's three strikes in the third over:

The fielding display from the @GujaratGiants has been absolutely magnificent tonight! 👌👌



3️⃣ fine catches and all 3️⃣ wickets to Kim Garth!#UPW in a tricky position in the chase now.



— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 5, 2023