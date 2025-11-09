Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /WATCH: 16-year-old Caoimhe Bray takes a screamer in WBBL for Sydney Sixers against Perth Scorchers Women

WATCH: 16-year-old Caoimhe Bray takes a screamer in WBBL for Sydney Sixers Women against Perth Scorchers Women

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Nov 09, 2025, 17:56 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 17:56 IST
WATCH: 16-year-old Caoimhe Bray takes a screamer in WBBL for Sydney Sixers Women against Perth Scorchers Women

Caoimhe Bray taking a spectacular catch Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

During the ongoing Women's Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers Women, Caoimhe Bray took a sensational catch to dismiss Amy Edgar for six runs

During the match between SydneySixers against Perth Scorchers Women in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League, 16-year-old Caoimhe Bray took a sensational catch which left the commentators, fans and even the bowler, Maitlan Brown in utter disbelief. Caoimhe, who was positioned inside the circle, jumped and extended her left arm to take a one-handed catch to dismiss Amy Edgar for six runs. It was the last over of the innings for the Perth Scorchers Women, who were bundled out for just 109 runs in 19.3 overs. For SydneySixers Women, Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the bowler as she picked 5/15 from her allotted four overs. Besides her, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown picked one wicket each and Ellyse Perry scalped two.

Watch the sensational catch here

Coming to the match, Perth Scorchers Women, elected to bat first. Beth Mooney and Katie Mack opened the innings for Perth. Mack was sent back to the dugout after she was run out by Amelia Kerr. Soon after that, Beth was dismissed by Cheatle for 20 runs. For Perth, Mikayla Hinkley was the highest scorer with 31 runs off 30 balls. Her innings included three boundaries. Freya Kemp and Lilly Mills contributed with 16 and 13 runs respectively.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chasing the target of 110 runs, Sydney Sixers Women opened the innings with Ellyse Perry and Sophia Dunkley. Sixers reached the target in just 12.5 overs without loss of a wicket. Perry remained unbeaten on 47 runs, while Sophia smashed half-century in 34 balls and she remained unbeaten on 61 runs to help the Sydney Sixers Women register a dominating win over Perth Scorchers Women. Sydney Sixers Women will play their next match against Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday (November 13), while Perth Scorchers Women will face off against Brisbane Heat on Wednesday (November 12).

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics