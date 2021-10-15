'Was a well-spirited way': England pacer James Anderson opens up on battle against Indian skipper Virat Kohli

England's star pacer James Anderson opened up on his fierce duel with Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the Test series this summer, when India travelled the UK to play five Test matches. Anderson described the contest as one of his favourites.

The entire series saw plenty of heated on-field verbal exchanges between players from both sides but the Kohli versus Anderson rivalry emerged as one of the biggest. Otherwise also the contest between the two grabs attention whenever India lock horns with England in the longest format of the game.

While Anderson dominated proceedings in 2014, the stylish Indian batter turned things around and kept the speedster at bay during India's 2018 tour of England. This year, Anderson was able to dismiss the Indian skipper twice in a span of four Test matches.

"This summer was probably my favourite contest with Virat. We've had a few good battles over the years, both in England and India, but this year was certainly my favourite," Anderson was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"I got him out a few times but also he got some runs as well, and we had a battle on the field where there was definitely a mutual respect there. It was in a really nice manner if that makes sense. Obviously, we were going at each other, but it was a well-spirited way. So I really enjoyed that," he added.

Anderson on the Ashes series

Commenting on the iconic Ashes series, Anderson said he is looking forward to bowling to star Australian batter, Steve Smith. "As a bowler you always look at the best player, and for me over the last three, four or five years, Steve Smith's been Australia's best player," said Anderson.

"He's been the one they rely on for their volume of runs, obviously supported by guys around him like (David) Warner and (Marnus) Labuschagne recently. But he's been their go-to in the last few years, so he'll be the one that we will be keen to get out early," the pacer added.