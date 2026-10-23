US President Donald Trump lashed out at NBA superstar LeBron James in a social media post on Thursday (Oct 22) for disrespecting the national anthem. Trump also shared a video of the incident, which happened on Tuesday (Oct 20), wherein LeBron could be seen working on his golf swing and other warmup activities while the national anthem played in the background. It happened when LeBron was lined up with his Philadelphia 76ers teammates during Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Trump hits out at LeBron for disrespectful national anthem display

"I said right from the beginning that he's no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE," Trump's post read, adding, "LeBron James should apologize to all of those great American warriors and heroes who died for the American flag, and all that our country stands for!" Trump wrote on Truth Social along with a video of the incident.

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76ers coach Nick Nurse, before the home opener for the 76ers on Thursday, addressed it and said: "I think that goes right in with other outside noise we've already had. I keep saying the same thing. All I really care about is getting to the practice floor, getting them in the film room, getting them to the game floor. The focus that they've had and the intent and all the stuff like that has been outstanding."

LeBron makes 76ers look good

The Sixers won the game against the Knicks 106-100, with LeBron playing 34 minutes and scoring 14 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. In the home opener against the Cavaliers, LeBron played 33 minutes and scored 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists as the 76ers won 114-106.