'Took it with class': SRH assistant coach Brad Haddin opens up on David Warner captaincy snub

Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Brad Haddin has opened up about the management’s decision to replace David Warner as the captain of the team during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Haddin revealed that Warner responded to the demotion with ‘class’ and just got back with his job as nothing happened.

Warner was not only removed from the captaincy role but was even dropped from the playing XI, a move that shocked the cricket fraternity considering Warner has been among the most consistent players in the history of IPL.

Haddin said the way Warner would have come back in contention to start in the next few days while adding the southpaw is one of the best in the world in the shortest format of the game.

While SRH was lying at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table, the SRH management decided to shake things up in a bid to get back to winning run.

“He took it with class. It was a bit of a shock to everyone. Management decided to go in a different direction to try to spark something within the team. We weren’t playing to the standard we needed to. With Davey, the way he handled it was all class. He just got on back with the job,” Haddin (while being asked about Warner’s reaction) was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

“I dare say he would have come back in contention in the next few games. He is one of the best in the world in that form of the game. You only had to look at the way he reacted when he came onto the bench. He was around everyone, running the drinks out. He was still really vocal in the meetings. He handled a difficult situation with a lot of class,” Haddin added.

While it is unclear whether Warner would return back to SRH if and when the IPL 2021 resumes later this year, the Hyderabad franchise would be itching to clinch a few wins to keep their playoff hopes alive.