There will be reciprocation from Virat Kohli's side, predicts Aakash Chopra post Chetan Sharma's PC

On Friday (December 31), the chairman of the selection committee Chetan Sharma addressed a press conference for the first time ever since taking over the top post. In the PC, Chetan opened up on several aspects pertaining to Indian cricket in recent times.

The most talked-about issue in Indian cricket, in recent times, has been the contradictory claims made by BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli regarding the latter's decision of quitting as T20I captain and the ODI captaincy switch. Hence, the former cricketer opened up on the Kohli vs BCCI row and said that the board and selectors had spoken to Kohli to reconsider his decision of resigning as the T20I skipper.

Thus, the controversy hasn't ended whereas it has become more complex given Chetan Sharma's statement, supporting Ganguly against Kohli. For the unversed, the 33-year-old Kohli had denied all claims of being asked to reconsider his decision. Amid all this, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra feels the story hasn't ended and one can expect some response from Kohli in the near future.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said: "A little more fuel has been added to the fire which was already there because the clarification has come from the BCCI via Chetan Sharma, who is the chairman of selectors."

"Chetan Sharma has issued a clarification that we all had asked Virat not to leave the T20I captaincy, that its timing is not correct; there will be an impact on the World Cup but the captain did not agree," he added.

He further asserted, "Everyone who was there in the selection committee meeting - selectors, BCCI officials, convenor - all present, requested Virat Kohli to not step down. This is Chetan Sharma's quote, but the captain said he wanted to step down. Captain had said no one had asked him anything, and everyone said it is a very progressive step."

"There should be no rumours and sources in 2022 although, after Chetan Sharma's statement, the shots might have been fired and maybe there will be reciprocation from Virat Kohli's side as well because till now that is what is happening - one person says something and the other refutes. It's not really nice, but then if it happens, don't be surprised."

At present, Kohli will be focused in leading India to their maiden Test series triumph on South African soil as the national side took a 1-0 lead, versus the Proteas, in the three-match series opener at Centurion on December 30. The second Test will get underway on January 3 at The Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Kohli will like to silence his critics in style by leading India to a Test series win in SA and only then comment on the captaincy row, if he further has to.