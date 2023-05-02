Tennis: World number one Novak Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

World number one Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at the US Open this year after the US government said on Monday it will end its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers on May 11.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID-19, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccination status. The 35-year-old Serb was unable to enter the country this year after unsuccessfully applying to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami. Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccination status and has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a COVID-19 shot.