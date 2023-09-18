Team India will need Axar Patel's batting at No. 8 in CWC 2023, feels Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels India will need Axar Patel's batting at No. 8 in the forthcoming ODI World Cup, which kicks off in India on October 05. Axar is currently out of action after suffering a left quadriceps strain during the just-concluded Asia Cup 2023 edition, won by Rohit Sharma-led India on Sunday (September 17) in Colombo.

India had a good run in Asia Cup 2023. They were tested on many occasions but romped past Sri Lanka in the final to win by ten wickets after Mohammed Siraj's 6 for 21 demolished the Lankans for a mere 50 in 15.2 overs. Later, India chased down the score with ten wickets and 269 balls to spare. While there were plenty of positives for Team India, some injury concerns remain in their preparations for CWC 2023. With Shreyas Iyer's back issues continuing to persist, Axar's injury is also a cause of concern. Irfan feels Axar will be vital to India's chances as his batting is needed at No. 8.

"He got hit in two or three places, so we don't know how serious it is. However, he is an extremely fit guy, which means he might recover quicker and it's not that he is a very aged player. It is extremely necessary for the Indian team to get him fit and come back. I feel India will need his batting at No. 8 because he has shown form on Sri Lankan pitches where it is slightly difficult to bat," Pathan said during a discussion on Star Sports.

Axar suffered the injury during India's close loss to Bangladesh in the Super Four stage on Friday (September 15). During India's tricky 266-run chase versus the Bangla Tigers, Axar kept India's hopes alive -- after centurion Shubman Gill's departure (121) -- with a fine 42 before falling in the penultimate over. His batting has improved significantly, across formats, in the last one year and, hence, Rohit Sharma & Co. will hope for his quick recovery.

When asked about Axar's likely replacement if the spin-bowling all-rounder fails to recover before CWC 2023's commencement, Piyush Chawla -- also part of the same discussion -- made his choice known. "If Axar Patel doesn't get fit, we see Washington Sundar only in his place because once he came, he straightaway played in the final of the Asia Cup. It means the team have shown a lot of confidence in him, so Washington Sundar."

Axar is likely to remain out of India's upcoming three-match ODI series versus Australia, at home, which starts on September 22 (Friday) in Mohali. If not all the games, he is expected to be out for the opening two encounters.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE