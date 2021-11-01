T20 World Cup, ENG vs SL live streaming: When and where to watch England vs Sri Lanka match?

Match 29 of the T20 World Cup edition will see the Eoin Morgan-led England (ENG) take on the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka (SL) on Monday evening (November 1). The game will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

England has won all three matches in the Super-12 stage against Australia, Bangladesh and West Indies. Their last comprehensive victory against Australia will give them a lot of confidence. They will be looking to continue their winning streak and confirm their spot in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka has won only against Bangladesh and lost against Australia and South Africa. The Islanders will be wanting to win this match at any cost to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. However, at this stage, they need to be on their toes versus a rampant England and require a lot more to progress further.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between England vs Sri Lanka taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between England vs Sri Lanka will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between England vs Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England vs Sri Lanka begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between England vs Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between England vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs SL will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.