/T20 World Cup 2026 | WATCH - Surya, Kuldeep recreate 'friction' from IND vs PAK to bury hatchet

The India vs Pakistan matches are always high intensity with players from both team under pressure to perform. In the latest match of now deadbeat rivalry on Sunday (Feb 15), India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was also seen losing his cool over spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the last monents of the game. The two, however, have cleared the air with a lighthearted video on Instagram, depicting the exact moment from the mach which led to the speculation of not all being good in the Indian camp. As for the match, India beat Pakistan by 61 runs too qualify for the next round of Super 8 and took another step closer to their title defence.

What happened between Kuldeep and Suryakumar in India vs Pakistan

After the match got over, Surya was congratulating and shaking hands with the Indian players. When SKY shook hands with Kuldeep, the spinner - playing his first match in the tournament - was seen as a bit rude before walking away without looking at the skipper with just a formality of the hand shake, leaving Surya shocked. What led to Kuldeep being upset was Surya not being happy about Kuldeep dropping a catch in the final stages of the match.

In a video shared on Instagram, Surya and Kuldeep recreated the exact moment and seemed to have buried the hatchet as the caption of the video suggested: "Gussac chodh to bhai" which translates to "stop being upset, brother." Have a look at the video below:

India play Netherlands in dead rubber group stage match on Feb 18