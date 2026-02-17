/T20 World Cup 2026 | PCB chief Naqvi conveys BLUNT message to Pak after loss vs India

Pakistan's latest thrashing by India in T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday (Feb 15) at Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka isn't going down too well with either fans or Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials. While the fans have brutally trolled them for an unspirited performance, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has also conveyed his displeasure to the team. Pakistan lost the match by 61 runs after being bowled out for 114 in a chase of 176. The 2009 champions now face Namibia in their last Group A fixture for a place in Super 8. If Pakistan lose against Namibia on Wednesday (Feb 18), they will have to depend on net run rate while vying with the USA for a place in the next round.

Naqvi leaves red-faced with Pak loss inevitable vs India

During the match, Naqvi was in the stadium and was visibly upset about how things were unfolding. Pakistan were unravelling like a pack of cards and the chief couldn't watch it at all. Naqvi eventually left the stadium before the Pak lost. "The Chairman left the match early at the Premadasa Stadium as it became obvious Pakistan were going to face another defeat to India," a source said as reported by the news agency PTI. Have a look at the video below:

After the loss, Pakistan's eighth in T20 World Cups against India, Naqvi expressed his displeasure on the performance via a PCB official. The PCB chief "conveyed his displeasure over the team's performance in the 61-run loss to India to team manager Naved Akram Cheema," the source also informed.

"Late night the management think tank decided enough was enough and it was to bench Babar and Shaheen and try out Salman Mirza/Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman against Namibia on Wednesday," it further added.

How can Pakistan qualify for Super 8?