/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Gimmick every time:' Unforgiving Pak fans troll own team after another loss vs India

In what has become a routine result in last two decades or so, Pakistan lost to arch-rivals India in yet another T20 World Cup match - this time on Sunday (Feb 15) at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The Group A fixture in T20 World Cup 2026 was so one-sided that Pakistan fans bashed their own team after the 61-run loss. Batting first, India scored 175/7 thanks to Ishan Kishan's 40-ball 77 and then bowled out Pakistan for a paltry 114 in 18 overs. Pak wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan was highest scorer for them with 44 off 34 and the second best Pak batter was Shaheen Afridi with 23, clearing showing by they lost.
Unforgiving Pak fans lash out a poor performance vs India
While many of the fans didn't expect an outright win, they hoped for a fight from their team but alas, Pak's only happiness came in the first over when skipper Salman Agha dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a duck. Everything went downhill from thereon for Pakistan. Here's how the fans reacted:
Can Pakistan make it to Super 8?
After losing against India, Pakistan are now in must-win territory if they are to qualify for the Super 8 stage. Pakistan have won their matches against the USA and Netherlands before losing to India. They next play against Namibia in their last group-stage fixture. Pakistan would need to win the fixture against Namibia to qualify for the Super 8 along with India, who are already through the next stage. If Pakistan lose against Namibia, they will be tied with the USA at four points each and the team with better net run rate will advance to the next round.