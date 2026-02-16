/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Gimmick every time:' Unforgiving Pak fans troll own team after another loss vs India

In what has become a routine result in last two decades or so, Pakistan lost to arch-rivals India in yet another T20 World Cup match - this time on Sunday (Feb 15) at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The Group A fixture in T20 World Cup 2026 was so one-sided that Pakistan fans bashed their own team after the 61-run loss. Batting first, India scored 175/7 thanks to Ishan Kishan's 40-ball 77 and then bowled out Pakistan for a paltry 114 in 18 overs. Pak wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan was highest scorer for them with 44 off 34 and the second best Pak batter was Shaheen Afridi with 23, clearing showing by they lost.

Unforgiving Pak fans lash out a poor performance vs India

While many of the fans didn't expect an outright win, they hoped for a fight from their team but alas, Pak's only happiness came in the first over when skipper Salman Agha dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a duck. Everything went downhill from thereon for Pakistan. Here's how the fans reacted:

Can Pakistan make it to Super 8?