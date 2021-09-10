'Surya is a completely different class, as compared to Shreyas Iyer': Gautam Gambhir

India's 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup was finally announced on Wednesday (September 8). The Men in Blue, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, will kick off the campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan. There were several surprise additions and exclusions in the 15-man squad.

Ravi Ashwin's return to the T20 side and MS Dhoni being named the mentor were two huge talking points of the announcement. However, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir talked about another big name that could leave a huge impact on the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Gautam Gambhir feels that Suryakumar Yadav will prove to be a useful option at the No.4 batting option.

"Surya is a completely different class, as compared to Shreyas Iyer, he is much more versatile, he is much more unorthodox as well. In T20 cricket, you need people that are unorthodox; you want people who can hit that ball in different areas, and that is what T20 cricket is all about," Gambhir said on the Star Sports Show 'Follow The Blues – India's T20 World Cup Squad Special.

"He can lap you, he can late cut you, he can hit you over extra cover; he’s got all the shots, especially at No.4, because sometimes No.4 is the most tricky position to bat in T20 cricket, probably the easiest is the top three, but No.4, because you might be in when you have lost two early wickets and you still want to continue the momentum."

"Sometimes you come into the middle, when you have got what... 130 for 2, and you have got to continue with the momentum. So, Surya's got both kinds of change, which probably Shreyas Iyer doesn't have. And again, you have to be mindful that he is coming after a serious injury and you never know what kind of a form he would be in the second leg of IPL as well. So, they've gone with someone, who has done really well, since he has gone into international cricket," the former India opener added.