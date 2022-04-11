SRH vs GT, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match?

The action will continue in IPL 2022 as the high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 21 on Monday evening (April 11) at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. It will be the only clash of the day after the doubleheaders in the weekend.

Talking about the GT franchise, the Hardik Pandya-led franchise have been on a roll. They remain the only unbeaten side in the competition after three successive victories. In their previous encounter, Gujarat were challenged for quite some time -- by Punjab Kings (PBKS) -- before they emerged on top with a last-ball six off Rahul Tewatia. Opting to bowl first, Gujarat had restricted PBKS 162-9, after Liam Livingstone's breathtaking 27-ball 64, before they were asked to chase 190.

In reply, Shubman Gill's 96, Sai Sudarshan's 35 and Rahul Tewatia's last two-ball sixes propelled Gujarat to an emphatic win. On the other hand, SRH come into this clash after finally opening their account with a convincing 8-wicket win versus defending champions and winless Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Courtesy a combined bowling effort, SRH restriced CSK to 154-7 and chased down the score with Abhishek Sharma's fireworks (50-ball 75) along with Rahul Tripathy's 15-ball 39*.

Expect the winning captain to opt to bowl first. Barring some encounters, the stadium has mostly seen modest-scoring games. With GT finding ways to win from any situation, their bowling being better and Gill's splendid form, Hardik & Co. start as favourites and should emerge on top.