Shoaib Akhtar's record broken? Twitter in shock as Hasan Ali clocks '219 kph' in 1st T20I against Bangladesh

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Nov 19, 2021, 07:41 PM(IST)

Hasan Ali clocked '219 kph' against Bangladesh on Friday. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Hasan Ali clocked a stunning 219 kph during the first T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday. However, it appeared to be a technical error with the speed gun.

 

Pakistan got off to a winning start in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh on Friday as they defeated the hosts by four wickets in a low-scoring thriller at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Pakistan held their nerves to chase down the target of 128 runs with four balls to spare after restricting Bangladesh for 127/7 in 20 overs.

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, who was subjected to vicious abuse after dropping a catch in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Australia, made a strong comeback as he bowled a magnificent spell against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Ali picked up 3 wickets while conceding only 22 runs off his overs against the hosts to help Pakistan restrict them on a low-key total.

While Ali's produced an exceptional performance what caught the eye of the many was the speed gun when it showed that the Pakistan fast bowler had clocked an unbelievable 219 kph. The incident happened in the second over of Bangladesh's innings when Ali was bowling against Najmul Hossain Shanto.

It was certainly an error on the speed gun as it showed that the delivery was bowled at 219 km/hr or 136.1 mph on the television screens. Fans were left baffled on social media as the fastest delivery ever bowled in cricket history was clocked at 161.3 kph by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar against England in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

The Rawalpindi Express' record of fastest delivery remains intact as it was a speed gun error in Hasan Ali's case.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the '219 kph' delivery bowled by Hasan Ali:

×
×
×
×

Also Read: Explained! Why Tim Paine has stepped down as Australia's Test captain 4 years after sexting scandal

Pakistan got off to a poor start in their run-chase after restricting Bangladesh on 127 as they lost their openers Babar Azam (7) and Mohammad Rizwan (11) cheaply while Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik were both dismissed on ducks.

Pakistan were left reeling at 24/4 at one stage but crucial knocks from Fakhar Zaman (34), Khusdil Shah (34), Shabad Khan (21) and Mohammad Nawaz (18) helped the Men in Green get over the line in the pressure run-chase as they took 1-0 lead in the series.

 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Nov 19, 2021 | 2nd T20I LIVE
New Zealand in India, 3 T20I Series, 2021
IND
127/1
(14.4 ov)
 VS
NZ
153/6
(20.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Nov 19, 2021 | 1st T20I
Pakistan in Bangladesh, 3 T20I Series, 2021
BAN
(20.0 ov) 127/7
VS
PAK
132/6 (19.2 ov)
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Nov 18, 2021 | Match 6
ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2021
KEN
(13.4 ov) 136/2
VS
NIG
130/6 (20.0 ov)
Kenya beat Nigeria by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App