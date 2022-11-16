Serbian star Novak Djokovic confirms he has visa to take part in 2023 Australian Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will take part in next year's Australian Open after being granted a visa. "I was very happy to receive the news yesterday," the 35-year-old Serb, who was sent home from Australia on the eve of last year's event after a row about his COVID-19 vaccination status, said after his victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday.

Djokovic crushes Rublev to reach last four of ATP Finals

Djokovic booked his place in the last four of the ATP Finals with a crushing 6-4 6-1 defeat of Russia's Rublev at the Turin showpiece on Wednesday. After the first nine games went with serve, Djokovic switched on the afterburners to outclass Rublev.

Rublev, who like Djokovic had won his opening match at the year-ender, capitulated when serving to stay in the opener, losing the set as Djokovic thumped a backhand return winner. The second set was a non-event as five-time champion Djokovic roared to victory in little more than an hour.