/SA vs AUS 2nd Test: Steve Smith crosses 11,000 runs but Australia all out for 99 in 1st innings

Cricket veteran Steve Smith surpassed 11,000 Test runs during the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha, but failed to save Australia’s sinking boat in the first innings. In reply to South Africa’s 425/9 dec in the first innings, the visitors were all out for just 99 early on day four, with the hosts enforcing the follow-on. Smith became only the 12th player overall and the 3rd Australian after Ricky Ponting (13,378) and Allan Border (11,174) to score 11,000 or more Test runs. He was also Australia’s highest scorer in the first innings, scoring 28 off 88 balls, including two fours.



Meanwhile, for South Africa, ace seamer Anrich Nortje walked off with a suspected right groin injury during the opening session, hinting at his possible absence from the remainder of the Test. Cricket South Africa (CSA) also confirmed his participation status in the first innings.

Smith achieved the feat on the first ball of the 39th over off Marco Jansen, becoming the fifth-quickest to 11,000 Test runs in 226 innings. Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara leads the chart with 208 innings.

SA Dominate AUS in 1st Innings

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma led from the front and bailed his team out of trouble following delayed starts to the proceedings on the first two days due to persistent rain. After the hosts were reduced to 110 for six in the first innings, Bavuma and Jansen stitched a game-changing 132-run stand for the seventh wicket, with the lanky all-rounder cracking a counter-attacking 85 off 100 balls.



Bavuma then added 183 runs for the eighth wicket with spinner Simon Harmer, completing his hundred in the meantime. While the all-rounder was dismissed for a valiant 82, Bavuma fell for 179 off 334 balls – having played perhaps the best innings of his life.

