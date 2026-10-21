/Defending champions India to open 2027 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign vs West Indies

Defending champions India will open their account against West Indies in the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup to be held across four venues in Bangladesh and Nepal from January 21 to February 6 next year. The four venues are Chattogram and Sylhet in Bangladesh and Kirtipur and Mulpani in Nepal, with Chattogram scheduled to host the two semifinals on February 4 and the final on February 6.



The 16-team tournament will feature four groups of four teams each, followed by a two-group Super-Six stage, with the two semifinals and the final at the end.



2027 will host the third edition of this tournament, with India winning the first two held in 2023 and 2025.

The Indian women’s team is placed in Group A alongside Ireland, West Indies and Nepal, and Group B comprises 2025 runners-up South Africa alongside New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa. While Group C consists of Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria and the UAE, England, Sri Lanka, Scotland and the USA have been drawn in Group D.



"The ICC U19 World Cup is the stage that showcases the future of our sport and serves as the ultimate platform for young players to make the leap towards elite careers representing their countries," ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said. "These future stars representing 16 teams will garner the world's attention and become relatable role models for many young girls playing the sport, serving inspiration for their continued cricket journeys.



"The choice of our hosts - Bangladesh and Nepal - is also reflective of the ICC's belief and investment in the future of the cricket ecosystem. With deep passion for cricket and nearly 40% of the two countries' populations below the age of 20, they serve as the ideal hosts for one of the world's biggest youth sporting events."



The tournament will get underway with four matches on the opening day, with Sylhet hosting Bangladesh vs the UAE and Australia vs Nigeria. Elsewhere, Nepal’s Mulpani will host Sri Lanka vs Scotland and England vs USA. The remaining two venues and eight teams will be in action on the second day on January 22, including New Zealand vs Samoa, South Africa vs Pakistan, Nepal vs Ireland and India vs West Indies in Kirtipur.

