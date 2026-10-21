/IPL 2027: Amit Mishra joins Delhi Capitals’ star-studded coaching staff

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra returned to Delhi Capitals, but this time as their spin-bowling coach. In a massive development around another addition to Delhi’s star-studded backroom staff, Mishra joins the likes of newly appointed head coach Sourav Ganguly, batting coach Yuvraj Singh and pace bowling coach Chaminda Vaas ahead of IPL 2027.

Mishra made his IPL debut in 2008 for Delhi Daredevils, for whom he played for 10 seasons, and featured in 162 matches across 16 seasons. The right-arm leg spinner has picked up 176 wickets, including a five-wicket haul (5/17) – his best figures in an innings. Mishra last featured in an IPL game in the 2024 edition.

He, however, holds the distinction of being the only bowler to pick up three IPL hat-tricks, each for different teams. While his first hat-trick came in the inaugural season for Delhi in 2008, Mishra bagged his remaining two for the Deccan Chargers in 2011 and the SunRisers Hyderabad in 2013. Interestingly, his fellow support member Yuvraj is among the only two cricketers with two IPL hat-tricks (in 2009).



Meanwhile, Mishra’s inclusion will boost Delhi’s spin-bowling attack, which saw Zeeshan Ansari join the ranks of fellow leg-spinners, Rehan Ahmed and Vipraj Nigam, ahead of the next season. With the mini-auction set for mid-December later this year, it remains to be seen who all Delhi retain ahead of IPL 2027.

Delhi Capitals’ Updated Squad Ahead of IPL 2027 Mini-Auction –