Rohit Sharma 'wants to continue playing' on turning pitches despite Indore debacle

Indian Test captain Rohit Sharma has backed his team despite facing an embarrassing nine-wicket defeat against Australia in the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy contest in Indore while also wanting to continue to play on turning pitches. Rohit in the aftermath of the Aussie debacle was quick to point out the nature of the pitch and insisted his team would want to similar pitch in the final Test match in Ahmedabad.

Rohit wants to continue playing on turning pitches

"Honestly speaking, these are the kind of pitches we want to play on," an honest Rohit Sharma admitted after the match on Friday, March 3.

"This is our strength, so when you're playing at your home, you always play to your strength, not worry about what people outside are talking about.

"We want to play to our strength, and that strength is spin bowling and that batting depth. And everyone uses that advantage outside [India], so what's wrong in that? We've got to do that as well, especially when we're getting results. If we were not getting the results, I would think otherwise, but I think we are playing well, we are getting the results that we want," the Indian skipper further added.

Rohit and Co face litmus test in Ahmedabad

Having already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian team still needs a win to guarantee passage to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) which will take place in June. The embarrassing defeat in Indore saw Australia secure their berth in the final of the WTC while leaving India, Sri Lanka and South Africa to scramble for the other spot.

While Rohit is India's leading run-scorer in the series with 207, the likes of Virat Kohli (111) and Cheteshwar Pujara (98) have disappointed with the bat.